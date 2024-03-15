Tinubu hosts governors to Iftar dinner

President Bola Tinubu has hosted governors of the 36 states of the federation to Iftar dinner at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday.

Some of the governors had earlier joined the president in performing the Magrib prayer at the Aso Villa Mosque before the commencement of the breaking of the fast.

At the event, President Tinubu appealed to all 36 state governors to put politics behind them and focus on governance.

He said, “Your Excellencies, it is a very great honour to have you here to share the breaking of the fast. What I just want to say is the promotion of the message of the month of Ramadan, which coincides with the Christian Lent.

“This overlapping period is very valuable to our country. And we should utilise it to pray more for our country and be good to one another and our neighbours.

”We are of the same family and parents; living in the same house, but sleeping in different rooms. We must cooperate and spread love among each other,” the President said. Highlighting the significance of the holy month of Ramadan and the Lenten season for Christians, President Tinubu urged Nigerians to use this solemn occasion for reflection, prayers, and charity towards others. Acknowledging the difficulties facing the nation, President Tinubu expressed optimism about the future, noting that the challenges are beginning to respond to the solutions being implemented by his administration. ”I am glad that the headwinds are almost over. The tunnel is not as dark as when we started. It is going to be brighter and brighter. We must communicate with each other, stick together, and share joy,” the President said.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq commended the federal government for distributing 42,000 tons of grains, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts between the national and sub-national governments in addressing collective challenges.

On the payment of wage award to workers, the governor promised that the states would do the right thing. ”Wet season farming is almost here, and I want to implore all governors to engage in the farming business, so that we can all appreciate the challenges of ordinary farmers and ensure that we have a bumper harvest at the end of the farming season,” the NGF Chairman said.