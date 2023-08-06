Tinubu hosts Governors of states sharing border with Niger

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday evening met with governors of states that share boundary with Niger Republic.

The meeting was part of consultations by the President on the situation in Niger.

The governors who met the president at Aso Rock are Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Idris Nasir (Kebbi) and Dr Dikko Radda (Katsina).

The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) under the leadership of Tinubu had threatened military action against Niger, a move that was widely rejected in Nigeria.