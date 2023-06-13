Tinubu hosts Akpabio, Jonathan at Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently holding a meeting with the newly inaugurated President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Also in the president’s office for meetings are the Governor of Imo State and Chairman, Technical Committee on the APC Senate Election, Hope Uzodinma who is accompanied by former Kano State governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is also in the Villa.

President Tinubu had earlier in the morning hosted former President Goodluck Jonathan in his office.

No details yet on their discussions.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, is also meeting with the President.