Thursday, June 1, 2023
Tinubu holds first meeting with security chiefs in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu is currently holding his first meeting with security and intelligence chiefs at the State House, Abuja.

The security chiefs led to the meeting by the Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor include the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao; and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

Others are the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

The president had on Wednesday met with the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

