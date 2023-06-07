Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Tinubu holds first meeting with all state governors

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday met with the state governors at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The sit-down is the president’s first engagement with all the governors of the 36 states of the country.

The meeting commenced at about 12:36 pm on Wednesday.

Governors of Zamfara, Kano, Taraba, Kogi, Ogun, Nasarawa, Bayelsa, Adamawa, Ebonyi, Lagos, Rivers, Osun, Jigawa, Benue, Taraba, Delta, Enugu, Rivers, Oyo, Plateau, Kebbi, Abia, Imo, and Bauchi — are present at the meeting.

The deputy governors of Edo and Niger are representing their states.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, and George Akume, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), are also in attendance.

All the state governors are under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

The president had on Friday met with the governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF).

Wednesday’s expanded meeting began shortly after Akume was sworn in as the SGF.

