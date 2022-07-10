NEWS
Tinubu has settled for Muslim running mate, to inform Buhari today
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has reportedly settled for a Muslim running mate.
A highly-competent source in the Tinubu Campaign Organisation who requested anonymity confirmed this on Sunday in Abuja.
The source said Tinubu would make the name of the candidate public this week.
Over the past few weeks, there has been a national conversation about the religious background of the presidential candidates and their intended running mates.
The two major political parties — All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) — have Muslim presidential candidates, and many stakeholders, including the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), have asked that their running mates be Christians.
While Atiku Abubakar, the PDP flagbearer, selected Ifeanyi Okowa — a Christian — as his running mate, there are speculations that Bola Tinubu, the APC standard-bearer, will opt for a fellow Muslim as his VP pick.
“The vice-presidential nominee may most likely be a former governor and senator from the Northeast part of Nigeria,” the source said.
“The person is also by accident of birth a Muslim, confirming what Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State said on Saturday that Tinubu had settled for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.”
The source added that in picking the running mate, Tinubu was not thinking about religion but about the competence, exposure and intellectual depth of the candidate.
“The considerations given for the choice of a running mate were dictated by the need to choose an individual capable of working with the presidential candidate to take Nigeria to greater heights,’’ the source added.
Tinubu is scheduled to pay Sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina, on Sunday to brief him on his chosen running mate.
The former two-term Lagos state governor won party’s ticket at the June 8 special national convention and presidential primary election.
He earlier chose Ibrahim Kabiru Masari as a placeholder for the vice-presidential slot.
Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed July 15, 2022, as the last day for presidential and national assembly candidates to withdraw from the race in line with Section 31 of the Electoral Act 2022.
Seven released train passengers reunite with families
The seven hostages released by the terrorists that attacked the AK-9 Abuja-Kaduna train, have been reunited with their families.
After more than 100 days in captivity, the terrorists released another batch of seven hostages on Saturday.
The terrorists had three weeks ago released 11 out of the 61 victims of the abducted train passengers remaining 50 hostage, and with the release of the seven, 43 of the captives were still in the terrorists’ den.
Mallam Tukur Mamu, one of the negotiators and Media Consultant to controversial Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who disclosed this, said on Sunday that the released hostages were reunited with their families late Saturday evening.
The seven hostages reunited with their families are Bosede Olurotimi, Abubakar Zubairu, Alhassan Sule and Sadiq Ango Abdullahi, Muhammad Daiyabu Paki, Aliyu Usman as well as only foreign national of Pakistani origin, Dr. Muhammad Abuzar Afzal.
UCH cancels proposed N1000 electricity tarrif on patients
The management of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, says it has rescinded its earlier decision to add a N1,000 electricity fee to the service charge of every patient admitted in the hospital.
This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan by the hospital’s spokesperson, Mr Toye Akinrinlola.
The statement quoted the Director of Administration of the hospital, Stephen Oladejo, as saying that there was never a time the hospital charged such a fee.
It said that there was no time the hospital charged such fee and that it was more concerned with adequate healthcare delivery to Nigerians.
It said the memo being referred to was an internal document which was not implemented after a thorough review from internal mechanisms for such issues and had since been withdrawn.
The statement said at no point did the hospital charge electricity fee.
“We are assuring the public that we shall continue to deliver effective and efficient healthcare to Nigerians, irrespective of status,” he said.
Oladejo reiterated the commitment of the hospital to delivery of optimal healthcare services to the many patients who thronged the hospital daily.
According to him, the the hospital has been magnanimous on several occasions by writing off unpaid medical bills.
“It is also important to state that the University College Hospital does not turn back patients and that on several occasions, had written off bills incurred by indigent patients.
“Our doors are always open for people to cross check our activities,” he said.
The tertiary hospital had in an internal memo dated June 21, 2022, leaked to the media, proposed N1000 utility bill to be added to the service charge of patients seeking to access care in the hospital.
Nigeria’s Justice Minister, Malami marries Buhari’s daughter in private ceremony
Nigeria’s Justice Minister and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has married Nana Hadiza, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari as his third wife.
The private Nikkai ceremony took place on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja.
Nana Hadiza is one of President Buhari’s daughters from his late first wife, Safinatu Buhari.
She is said to have been previously married but divorced.
The ceremony took place inside the State House Mosque after the Jumat service, away from the prying eyes of uninvited guests, including the media.
With the new marriage, Nana Hadiza becomes Attorney-General Malami’s third wife, having been married to Aisha and Fatima before now.
The bride had once been married to Abdulrahman Mamman Kurfi and had six children before the marriage ended in a divorce.
See photos from the wedding ceremony:
