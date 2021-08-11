POLITICS
Tinubu has no certificate, steals huge amounts of Lagos money monthly – Bode George
Bode George, former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has alleged that Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, steals “humongous” amounts of money from the Lagos State Government monthly.
George, who was reacting to a former Minister of Works, Adeseye Ogunlewe’s remark that Tinubu is the best person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, spoke on Arise Tv’s ‘Morning Show’ on Wednesday.
Ogunlewe had said Tinubu was the most qualified and mentally capable to take over power from Buhari.
However, George, who is a member of the PDP Board of Trustees, BoT, said the former Governor of Lagos State has no certificate.
“He has stolen humongous amounts of money from Lagos State and continues to do so every month.
“Ogunlewe is talking nonsense, the best man to lead this country?
“Go and look at the archives to hear what this same Ogunlewe said about Tinubu not too long ago.
“I am shocked that Ogunlewe would be saying this in public.
“Ogunlewe knows that Tinubu can’t tender his school certificates because he doesn’t have them,” he said.
POLITICS
PDP Reps move to force Secondus out
The caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives has begun the move to force its embattled Chairman, Uche Secondus out.
The lawmaker has called on the PDP Board of Trustees and the Governors’ Forum to commence the refocusing of the party.
They called on the PDP chairman to resign now.
The resolution was sequel to an online meeting by the lawmakers held on Saturday.
In a statement jointly signed by the leader of the PDP caucus, Kingsley Chinda and his deputy, Chukwuma Onyema, accused the Chairman of being concerned about staying in the office than preparing for the next election.
“The National Chairman seems much more contented with occupying the office and therefore preoccupied with holding onto his position rather than preparing for next elections,” the lawmakers said.
They added that “further three months under the ruler-ship of the Chairman will do grave injustice to the party and put us in a precarious situation as every hour should matter now.”
It would be recalled that Rep Rimamnde Shawulu recently called for the resignation of Mr Secondus.
POLITICS
Kiddwaya’s mother announces governorship ambition, opts for PDP
Susan Waya, the mother of Kiddwaya, a housemate of the 2020 BBNaija TV show, says she will be contesting in the 2023 governorship election for Benue state.
The UK-based business analyst took to Instagram on Saturday to share a campaign e-flier where she declared her interest in the race.
Susan, as shown in her campaign, looks to run on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
“Who is coming with me? There’s no right time to do this,” she captioned her post.
Susan came to the limelight after her son Kiddwaya participated in BBNaija’s fifth edition in 2020.
Kiddwaya was the twelfth housemate to be evicted from the ‘Lockdown’ house.
Susan is married to Terry Waya, a London-based businessman and investor.
Terry had made the headlines after he said he discovered Banana Island, an artificial island situated in Lagos state.
POLITICS
APC Chairman abducted in Niger
Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted the Zone ‘C’ chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Mallam Aminu Bobi in Mariga local government area.
The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Zone ‘C’, Aminu Musa Bobi, has been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen in Mariga local government area of Niger state.
It was gathered that Bobi was abducted Saturday evening while he was on his farm supervising farmhands working for him.
The gunmen were said to have invaded the farm on six motorcycles, with each motorcycle carrying three people shooting sporadically.
It was further gathered that only Bobi was abducted by the bandits as none of the labourers were abducted.
Attempt to confirm the incident from the police was unsuccessful as the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.
- Tinubu has no certificate, steals huge amounts of Lagos money monthly – Bode George
