President Bola Tinubu has appointed the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as his Chief of Staff, the Director of New Media of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Committee, Femi Fani-Kayode, said on Thursday.

Fani-Kayode, who took to his Twitter handle to announce the appointment, described it as well deserved.

The former aviation minister stated that the appointment has shown that under Tinubu’s administration, appointments are made based on “merit, loyalty and competence”.

He wrote: “Congratulations to my friend and brother of over 40 years, the Hon. Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on a well-deserved appointment as Chief of Staff to our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. (@officialABAT)

“This appointment proves to the world that in this dispensation and under this administration appointments are made based on merit, loyalty and competence.

“The Speaker’s courage, resilience, determination, sense of justice and commitment is second to none and I am very proud of him.

“I wish him well in his new assignment and I have no doubt that he will do an excellent job.

“May God continue to bless, guide and protect him.”

SaharaReporters earlier reported that President Tinubu met with Senate President Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila at the State House, Abuja.