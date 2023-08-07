Tinubu hails Super Falcons despite loss to England

President Bola Tinubu has commended the Super Falcons on their performance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Tinubu’s commendation is contained in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Monday.

He said, “I must commend the effort by our Super Falcons @NGSuper_Falcons at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Your brilliant performance did not go unnoticed despite the final outcome. You made Nigeria proud on the global stage!”

The Super Falcons crashed out of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup after losing to the Lioness of England 4-2 on penalties in Brisbane.

Despite Nigeria having the better of the chances throughout, the European Champion reduced to 10 players after 87 minutes after the match had finished 0-0 at the end of extra time.