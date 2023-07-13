Thursday, July 13, 2023
Tinubu hails Pastor Adeboye's wife as she turns 75
Tinubu hails Pastor Adeboye’s wife as she turns 75

Ibrahim Lateef
By Ibrahim Lateef
Tinubu hails Pastor Adeboye’s wife as she turns 75

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday congratulated Pastor Folu Adeboye, wife of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, General Overseer of the RCCG, on her 75th birthday.

Tinubu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications & Strategy, Dele Alake praised Folu for her Christian virtues, devotion to her highly-respected husband, the church, and family values

Tinubu noted with admiration many of the outreach programmes of the Redeemed Christian Church of God targeted at rehabilitating drug addicts and the poor spearheaded by Mrs. Adeboye.

“I celebrate this Godly woman, Pastor Folu Adeboye, on the occasion of her 75th birthday. We are inspired by her devotion to the work of God, family values, and the downtrodden among us. Mrs. Adeboye’s generosity of spirit and unflinching commitment to seeing that young people live value-guided life will continue to be a guide and beacon to many.

“Through her many philanthropic works and that of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, many lives have been turned around for good. “I join family, friends and admirers all over the world to wish Pastor Folu many more years in good health and more service in the vineyard.”

