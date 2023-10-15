Tinubu hails Asiwaju of Igbogbo, Basorun at 85

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Second Republic Secretary to the Lagos State Government, His Eminence Baba Aladura Reuben Olorunfunmi Basorun, on the occasion of his 85th birthday.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President, expressed gratitude to God for bestowing His mercies and grace upon the elder statesman, politician, retired banker, unionist, lawyer, priest, and Asiwaju of Igbogbo in the Ikorodu Division of Lagos State.

The statement read, ”His unwavering commitment to the progressive causes, dating back to his youthful days as a member of the First Republic Action Group, has inspired many to rekindle their interest in the evergreen Awoist slogan of “Freedom for All and Life More Abundance,” the President said.

President Tinubu recalled Baba Aladura’s hard work, devotion to duty, dedication, dexterity, leadership experience and passion for excellence as a key member of the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande administration.

Tinubu commended Basorun for successfully balancing the demanding responsibilities of political activism with community engagement and church activities at the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Oke Ayo Igbala Irapada, Iganmu, Lagos, where he serves as the General Superintendent without compromise.

He said, “I rejoice with Baba Aladura Olorunfunmi Basorun, who God has honoured with long life, robust health, and the invaluable opportunity to serve Nigeria and humanity in the fields of banking, law, and politics, as he turns 85.

“Pa Basorun’s life, career, and political involvement have been shaped by his vision, concrete ideas, and determination to make a meaningful contribution to the socio-economic development of our society.

“An experienced politician, he is endowed with a weapon of incisive wit, a clear understanding of politics and interpersonal relationships, and the practical value of undiluted loyalty, which is critical to trust and confidence building.

“His devotion and commitment to the cause of good governance are salutary, and his passion for grassroots political mobilization has not wavered despite his advanced age.

“His contributions to the establishment of another progressive administration at the centre impose on all of us to redouble our efforts in meeting the aspirations of the masses.

“My prayer is that Almighty God bestows upon him the blessings of robust health, energy, greater wisdom, and more active years to continue serving Nigeria and humanity.”