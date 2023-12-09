Tinubu govt will restore peaceful co-existence in Plateau – Shettima

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has assured that the President Bola Tinubu administration would restore peace in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State within the shortest possible time.

Shettima gave the assurance on Friday when he played host to a traditional ruler from Mangu, the Mishkahan Mwaghavul, John Hirse, who led a team on a courtesy call to his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, every part of Nigeria would be made to feel the impact of the government under the President Tinubu administration.

Shettima said that the crisis in Plateau had nothing to do with religion, stressing that ”it’s just for us to understand ourselves and coexist peacefully with one another.”

”Plateau is a blessed land with both Muslims and Christians. What binds us together supersedes what divides us.

”This administration will deploy all resources towards addressing all the political contradictions in the bid to restore peace and harmony in the state.

“We are going to address, by the grace of God, all the internal contradictions, the political connotations and even the ethnic undertones which are part of the conflict and ensure we find a lasting solution,” he stated.