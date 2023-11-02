President Bola Tinubu’s administration has proposed to spend the sum of N1.5 billion to buy vehicles for the office of the First Lady.

This is part of the expenditures proposed in the 2023 supplementary budget the President submitted to the National Assembly for approval, which has scaled the second reading at the House of Representatives.

Despite the unprecedented level of poverty and hardship in the country, Tinubu’s administration also budgeted the sum of N19.3 billion to buy vehicles for the President and renovate the President’s and Vice President’s lodges in Abuja and Lagos.

Also, the sum of N3 billion will be spent on what was tagged “acquisition, renovation and rehabilitation of two Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) fortified quarters as State House Complex” at Guzape and Mabushi respectively.

The Nigerian Navy proposed a capital expenditure of ₦42.3 billion and a recurrent expenditure of ₦20.42 billion, with N5.095 billion going into the acquisition of a presidential yacht.

According to the supplementary budget, Tinubu’s administration will spend the sum of N2.9 billion on purchase of SUVs, while replacement of operational pool vehicles will cost N2.9 billion; renovation of residential quarters for Mr President – N4 billion; renovation of Aguda House (Vice President’s residence) -N2.5 billion; computerization and digitalization of the State House – N200 million; construction of office complex within the State House – N4 billion; renovation of Dodan Barracks -official residence of Mr President – N4 billion; renovation of official quarters of vice president in Lagos – N3 billion.