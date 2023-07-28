The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has said that the approved N25,000 allowance for doctors by the President Bola Tinubu-led Nigerian government is laughable, while noting that the industrial action it embarked on, continues.

The NARD President, Dr Emeka Oji, stated this in an interview with newsmen.

SaharaReporters had on Tuesday reported that the NARD declared another round of industrial action over its lingering demands that have not been addressed.

NARD on July 5 issued a two-week ultimatum to the Nigerian government for the implementation of all its demands.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, later held deliberations with the leadership of NARD behind closed doors where he promised to meet with President Bola Tinubu to avert the planned industrial action.

However in a statement on Tuesday, the doctors in public health facilities declared a “total and indefinite strike action.”

The association listed its demands to include the immediate payment of the 2023 MRTF, the immediate release of the circular on one-for-one replacement, and the payment of skipping arrears.

The demands include the upward review of CONMESS in line with full salary restoration to the 2014 value of CONMESS, the payment of the arrears of consequential adjustment of minimum to the omitted doctors, and the reversal of the downgrading of the membership certificate by MDCN.

The Nigerian government had approved the payment of N25,000 of peculiar allowance for medical doctors and dentists in hospitals, medical centres, and clinics in the federal public service.

The approval was contained in a letter signed by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the national salary and wages commission, Ekpo Nta dated July 26, 2023, titled

“Accoutrement allowance for medical and dental doctors in hospitals, medical centres, and clinics in federal MDAs.”

However, Emeka Oji, while reacting to the statement in a telephone conversation with Vanguard, said the ongoing strike continued.

“The N25,000 allowance to doctors is laughable. The ongoing strike continues. We are currently in a meeting. NARD will issue a statement regarding to the N25,000.00 allowance,” he said.