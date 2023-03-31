Tinubu gets Atiku, Obi’s petitions

8 total views

The camp of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has disclosed that they were officially served on Tuesday with copies of the petitions filed at the election tribunal by Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

The development is coming one week after Obi and Atiku formally filed their petitions to the elections tribunal to protest the outcome of the February 25 poll.

Their petitions came four weeks after the contentious presidential and National Assembly elections that produced the President-elect.

Both the PDP and LP candidates had accused Tinubu of deliberately avoiding being served the petitions.

In the complaints filed before the tribunal, they alleged that several attempts made to serve the petitions on the APC candidate proved abortive.

The Legal Director of Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Babatunde Ogala, also admitted in a phone chat on Monday that his principal was not served with any notice before he travelled out of the country for vacation in France last week.

In a phone chat with our correspondent, the spokesman for the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, had lamented that, “That man (Tinubu) practically ran out of the country after evading being served the notice. But our party will serve him the notice through the APC. I am sure they must have received it by now.”

Obi and Atiku’s legal teams later obtained leave to serve the petitions on Tinubu by substituted means, i.e. via the APC.