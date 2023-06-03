Former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje on Friday met with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Ganduje was accompanied on the visit by his son, Umar.

The visit comes days after Ganduje, expressed dissatisfaction with Tinubu’s meeting with the former presidential candidate of the opposition New Nigerian Peoples Party, (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, in Paris, France.

Ganduje had in a phone conversation with a senior member of the ruling party in the state, Ibrahim Masari expressed dissatisfaction about the meeting and complained about being sidelined by Mr Tínubu.