Saturday, June 3, 2023
HomeNEWSTinubu, Ganduje meet in Aso Rock amid protest over President's meeting...
NEWS

Tinubu, Ganduje meet in Aso Rock amid protest over President’s meeting with Kwankwaso

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Tinubu, Ganduje meet in Aso Rock

Former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje on Friday met with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Ganduje was accompanied on the visit by his son, Umar.

The visit comes days after Ganduje, expressed dissatisfaction with Tinubu’s meeting with the  former presidential candidate of the opposition New Nigerian Peoples Party, (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, in Paris, France.

Tinubu, Ganduje meet in Aso Rock

Ganduje had in a phone conversation with a senior member of the ruling party in the state, Ibrahim Masari expressed dissatisfaction about the meeting and complained about being sidelined by Mr Tínubu.

Previous article
Abba Kabir Yusuf begins demolition of illegal buildings in Kano (PHOTOS)
Next article
Manchester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup, Final: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network