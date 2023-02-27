Tinubu floors Atiku in Jigawa, wins in 19 out of 27 LGAs

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, has won the presidential election in Jigawa State, North-west Nigeria.

The INEC resident electoral commissioner in the state, Muhammad Bashar, a professor, declared Mr Tinubu as winner with 421,390 votes at the state collation cntre on Monday.

Mr Bashar said he defeated the candidate of the People Democratic Party, (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, who scored 386,587 votes.

Mr Tinubu won with a margin of 34,803

The candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso, got 98,234 votes while Peter Obi of Labour Party got 1, 889

Below are the presidential results from the 27 local government areas