Tinubu fires campaign coordinator in Atiku’s state

Sen. Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, also known as Binani has been disengaged from her position as the presidential council’s campaign coordinator for Adamawa State by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate.

This incident occurs just twelve hours after it was announced that the female legislator had been turned down for the position of coordinator of the state’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) by the APC executive committee. Additionally, it was claimed that Binani chose the Council members by herself.

Despite some reports stating that Binani resigned on Thursday, it was gathered that former Lagos State governor Tinubu later replaced Binani with Martin Babale, a former deputy governor of Adamawa state.

A recent letter to that effect signed by Simon Lalong, the Plateau State Governor who doubles as the Director-General (DG) of the Tinubu/Kashim Shettima PCC, reads: “By way of this letter, I’m pleased to formally convey your appointment as Adamawa state Coordinator of Tinubu/Kashim Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

“This appointment is fitting and appropriate, given your impressive political achievement and the exemplary leadership you have demonstrated as a major pillar of the party.”