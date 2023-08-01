Tinubu finally moves to Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday, moved into one of the living quarters within the Presidential Villa, Abuja, known as the Glass House.

The President has been resuming office daily from his private residence in Asokoro, due to ongoing renovations to the official presidential residence since he assumed office on May 29.

President Tinubu might have changed his mind to move into the Villa in September because of increased public pressure.

The Glass House, located within the precincts of the State House, is reserved as the most prized guest houses of the President.