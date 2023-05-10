Tinubu departs Nigeria for Europe on working visit

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday departed Nigeria for Europe on working visit.

Tinubu will use the opportunity of his trip to finetune the transition plans and programmes, and his policy options with some of his key aides without unnecessary pressures and distractions.

According to a statement from Tinubu’s media aide, Tunde Rahman, the President-elect will also engage with investors and other key allies with the goal of marketing investment opportunities in the country and his administration’s readiness to enable a business-friendly climate through policies and regulations.

He said meetings with multi-sectoral actors in Europe’s business community including manufacturing, agriculture, tech and energy have been lined up.

“Asíwájú Tinubu hopes to convince them of Nigeria’s readiness to do business under his leadership through mutually-beneficial partnerships premised on jobs creation and skills acquisition“, Rahman said.

Before he left the country, Asíwájú Tinubu met with the House of Representatives candidates for Speaker and Deputy Speaker endorsed by his party, the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who were presented to him by Joint Task Team of the House.

Tinubu will return shortly for preparations towards his official swearing in as the 16th President of the country on May 29, 2023.