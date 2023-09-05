Tuesday, September 5, 2023
NEWS

Tinubu departs Abuja for New Delhi, to attend G-20 leaders’ summit.

By Ibrahim Lateef
President Tinubu departs Abuja for New Delhi

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu on Monday night departed Abuja for New Delhi, India to attend the G-20 Leaders’ Summit .

Tinubu is attending the summit on the special invitation of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

President will deliver keynote addresses at both the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable and the Nigeria-India Business Conference on the sideline of the summit.

The President aims to leverage the platform to attract global capital and promote increased foreign direct investments in key labour-intensive sectors of Nigeria’s economy for job creation and revenue expansion.

 

President Tinubu will also use the opportunity to highlight Nigeria’s attractiveness as an investment destination, specifically outlining his cross-sectoral reform plan as encapsulated by the Renewed Hope Agenda.

