Tinubu attends State Banquet for visiting Heads of State in Paris

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday attended a dinner in honour of visiting Heads of State in Paris, the capital of France.

The Heads of State are in France for the New Global Financial Pact Summit organised by President Emmanuel Macron.

The visit is President Tinubu’s first engagement outside the country since he was sworn in on May 29.

During his time in Paris, Tinubu will join world leaders to review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on a priority list for support and investment, following the devastating impact of climate change, the energy crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic.