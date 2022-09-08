Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, others to Pay N10m for campaign posters in Kogi

Presidential candidates of political parties in the forthcoming general elections are to pay N10 million each before they are permitted to display their posters, billboard and banners in Kogi.

This follows the signing into law the Kogi Signage and Advertisement Bill by the state governor, Yahaya Bello on Thursday.

Governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates are to pay N5m, N2m, N1m and N500,000, respectively.

Bello said the newly signed laws would facilitate a clean environment and an increase in revenue generation.

He urged the state lawmakers to identify all the laws previously passed and signed but remain unimplemented by the various ministries, agencies or parastatals so as to engage in joint monitoring and evaluation.

The governor also urged the assembly to continue to work in synergy with the other arms of government to serve the people better.

The three other laws signed are the Law to provide for the regulation of outdoor structure for the display of signage and advertisement law 2022; a law to provide for the repeal and reenactment of hotel and tourism board edit of 1995; and the law establishing the Kogi State Hotel and Tourism Board and other matters connected.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole, assured of the assembly’s support to achieve an improvement in internally generated revenue.