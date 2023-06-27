Tinubu arrives Lagos from London ahead of Sallah

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday evening, arrived in Lagos from London ahead of Wednesday’s Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Tinubu’s Gulfstream jet arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, at 05:05 pm local time where he was welcomed by a waiting crowd of supporters.

This concludes his one-week trip to Paris—where he attended a summit for A New Global Financing Pact hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron—and London, for a private visit.

The Presidency had on Saturday revealed that Tinubu canceled his planned return to Abuja that day.

“Tinubu, who was initially scheduled to be back in Abuja on Saturday, will now proceed to London, United Kingdom, for a short private visit,” a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, read.

This is Tinubu’s first visit to Lagos since his inauguration as President of Nigeria on May 29.

Tinubu was received by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Acting Inspector-General of Police Olukayode Egbetokun, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Senators and Representatives from Lagos State, as well as party officials.

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army in conjunction with personnel from the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force also mounted a guard of honour for him, while the standing troupe of the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture entertained guests.

President Tinubu’s convoy later made its way from Ikeja to his private residence in Bourdillon, Ikoyi

Tinubu is scheduled to join fellow Muslim faithful for the Eid prayers on Wednesday at the Obalende Eid Prayer Ground, located at Dodan Barracks, the former seat of the Nigerian government.