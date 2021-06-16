Tinubu arrives from Dubai

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday called for unity among West African States and those in the Sahel to deal with security challenges in their respective nations.

Buhari, while receiving the new Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Mahamat Annadif, at the State House, Abuja, said the security challenges were enormous and, there, required concerted efforts to tackle them.

The president, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said: “You are our neighbour. You have vast experience on matters affecting the Sahel, having served for five years in Mali. I hope you will get the countries to work together to confront the issues affecting them.

“I hope under the auspices of UNOWAS, you will help get the problems sorted out. Most of them have to do with the instability in Libya, and it affects all of us.”

While describing the security challenges as “enormous,” Buhari added that the Boko Haram insurgency has ravished the lives and resources of Nigerians and inhabitants of some neighbouring countries while large swathes of Mali remain occupied by militants.

He promised Nigeria’s support to Annadif to aid his new assignment.

In his remarks, Annadif said he was visiting shortly after his appointment because he recognised Nigeria’s crucial role in West Africa.

He said the problems of the Sahel region were not new to him, which is why more than ever, he would depend on the help of Nigeria to succeed.