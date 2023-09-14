Thursday, September 14, 2023
Tinubu appoints new FIRS Chairman

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Hon. Zacch Adedeji as the new Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

He said the president directed the erstwhile FIRS Chairman, Mr. Muhammad Nami, to proceed on 3 months of pre-retirement leave, as provisioned by Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243, with immediate effect, leading to his eventual retirement from service on December 8, 2023.

Ngelale added that by these directives of the president, the new appointment took immediate effect.

“Hon. Zacch Adedeji is hereby appointed in acting capacity for a 90-day period before his subsequent confirmation as the substantive Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service for a term of four (4) years in the first instance.

