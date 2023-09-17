Tinubu appoints Jamila Ibrahim, Ayodele Olawande as Ministers of Youth

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim and Mr. Ayodele Olawande as ministers to lead the Federal Ministry of Youth.

The nominations were confirmed in a statement released by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

If confirmed by the Senate, Ibrahim will serve as Minister of Youth while Olawande support her as Minister of State for Youth.

The Presidency described Ibrahim as a young and accomplished medical doctor.

She had previously served as the President of the Progressive Young Women Forum (PYWF).

Additionally, Ibrahim held the position of Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

On the other hand, Olawande is a community development expert and youth leader within the All Progressives’ Congress (APC).

His credentials include his recent role in the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Innovation from 2019 to 2023.

“President Tinubu charges the above-mentioned nominees to ensure that they consistently reflect the dynamism, innovative zeal, and unyielding productivity that are synonymous with the young people of Nigeria as they discharge their duties,” Ngelale said in a statement announcing the appointments.

President Tinubu had previously administered the oath of office to about 45 ministers on August 21, at a ceremony held at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.