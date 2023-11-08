Tinubu appoints 20 federal commissioners of National Population Commission

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 20 Nigerians to serve as federal commissioners in the National Population Commission (NPC), with nine of them reappointed to a second term in office.

Those appointed include: Hon. Emmanuel Trump Eke — Abia Dr. Clifford Zirra (reappointed) — Adamawa Mr. Chidi Christopher Ezeoke (reappointed)— Anambra Barr. Isa Audu Buratai (reappointed) — Borno Bishop Alex Ukam — Cross River Ms. Blessyn Brume-Ataguba — Delta Dr Jeremiah Ogbonna Nwankwegu — Ebonyi Dr Tony Aiyejina (reappointed) — Edo Mr Ejike Ezeh (reappointed) — Enugu Mr Abubakar Damburam (reappointed)— Gombe Prof. Uba Nnabue (reappointed) — Imo Ms Sa’adatu Dogon Bauchi Garba — Kaduna Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa — Kano Hon. Yori Afolabi — Kogi Hon. Olakunle Sobukola — Ogun Hon. Temitayo Oluseye Oluwatuyi — Ondo Sen. Mudashiru Hussain (reappointed)—Osun Ms Mary Ishaya Afan — Plateau Mr Ogiri Itotenaan Henry — Rivers Mr. Saany Sale (reappointed)—Taraba The President, through a statement by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday, charged the new and returning NPC federal commissioners to successfully implement all measures taken by his administration to produce and effectively appropriate accurate population data with which lasting solutions to Nigeria’s socio-political and economic challenges can be conclusively developed and executed.