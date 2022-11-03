Tinubu, APC dare Kanu supporters, fix presidential campaign rallies in Imo, Anambra on Mondays

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his campaign council have dared supporters of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

Tinubu and All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council have fixed Monday, January 30 as the date of their presidential rally in Anambra State.

Mondays in Anambra and some other states in the South East have been taken over by the sit-at-home order issued by IPOB in 2021 in solidarity with Kanu, who has been detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021.

Banks, offices, markets, motor parks, shops, schools and petrol stations, as usual, remained shut in the major cities of Onitsha, Nnewi, Obosi, Ekwulobia, and some parts of Awka.

Although IPOB has long announced the cancellation of the exercise, the people continue to observe it for fear of attack by hoodlums enforcing it.

There have been many cases where people were attacked, brutalised, or even killed and their properties destroyed by enforcers of the order.

Although, the state police command had on different occasions assured the people of adequate security, while telling them to ignore the sit-at-home, but the pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

But in a campaign schedule released by APC on Wednesday, Tinubu is expected to visit Imo and Anambra on Mondays.

According to the campaign schedule sighted by our reporter, the party scheduled its campaign to hold on November 16 in Imo and Monday, January 30 in Anambra.

Recall that the IPOB had in the past dared politicians not to come to the East to campaign for the 2023 general elections.

However, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his supporters under #Obidient Movement have repeatedly insisted that they are not afraid of IPOB and can hold #Obidient Movement marches in any part of the East including Anambra and Imo.

But in a campaign schedule released by the party, the Labour Party did not slate any campaign date for Monday in the five major Southeast states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo.