‘Tinubu already disqualified’ – Atiku’s camp fires back at Keyamo

Atiku say Tinubu alreday disqualified
Atiku

As legal fireworks continue at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, the camp of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has insisted that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu has been disqualified.

One of Atiku’s spokesmen, Daniel Bwala made the remark in response to a comment by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on moves to disqualify Tinubu.

Keyamo had said some people were searching the constitution daily on how to disqualify Tinubu.

He stressed that the ignorance displayed by those trying to disqualify Tinubu was very interesting.

Keyamo said those who were defeated during the last election were behind the plot to defeat Tinubu.

Reacting, Bwala said Tinubu was disqualified through the Electoral Act.

Tweeting, Bwala said: “The spokesman said people are searching the constitution from sections 1 to 320 to find a ground to disqualify Tinubu. No no no. He has been disqualified from the electoral act before we even reach the constitution. By the time we reach the constitution it will be to convict him.”

 

