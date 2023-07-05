Tino Livramento makes transfer decision on Chelsea return

Tino Livramento is prepared to snub Chelsea and is keen on a move to Newcastle, should he leave Southampton this summer.

The England Under-21 international joined the Saints two years ago with his path into Chelsea’s first team blocked by club stalwart Cesar Azpilicueta and fellow academy graduate Reece James.

Livramento enjoyed a stellar first season on the south coast but a serious knee ligament injury has stunted his progress.

Indeed, he only made his eagerly anticipated comeback after 10 months out in May and is in no rush to leave St Mary’s, despite Southampton’s relegation to the Championship.

Chelsea inserted a £38million buyback clause in Livramento’s contract when he departed his boyhood club, but the 20-year-old has little interest on returning, according to the Daily Mail.

Although Azpilicueta is on the verge of joining Atletico Madrid and doubts persist over the durability of James, Livramento is still said to harbour doubts over the amount of first team football he would be guaranteed under Mauricio Pochettino.

Malo Gusto, signed from Lyon in January, is set offer the new Chelsea manager another option at right-back and Livramento has little interest in playing a bit-part role at any potential new club.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have tested the waters by offering Southampton £20m but that bid has been swiftly rejected.

Eddie Howe is keen to bolster his squad ahead of the Toon Army’s return to the Champions League next season but he already boats one of the best right-backs in the division in Kieran Trippier.

Financial Fair Play restrictions mean Newcastle aren’t able to spend as freely as they would wish this summer and so far have recruited only Sandro Tonali from AC Milan.