Tina Turner: Beyoncé, Mick Jagger and Elton John honour ‘total legend’

Celebrities and fans have paid tribute to Tina Turner, after the death aged 83 of the soul star behind hits like The Best and What’s Love Got to Do With It.

Beyoncé called her the “epitome of passion and power”, and was joined by Sir Mick Jagger and other stars in saluting Turner’s musical legacy.

The late performer was also lauded by Mariah Carey and Oprah Winfrey for overcoming years of domestic abuse.

The Obamas praised her for “singing her truth through joy and pain”.

They were joined by current US President Joe Biden, who noted that Turner had started life as a farmer’s daughter and hailed her “once-in-a-generation talent”.

The singer, whose death in Switzerland was announced on Wednesday, had suffered a number of health issues in recent years.

US singer Gloria Gaynor said Turner “paved the way for so many women in rock music, black and white”.

Another contemporary, Diana Ross, said she was “shocked” and “saddened” by Turner’s death.

Sir Mick also said he was saddened by the death of his “wonderful friend”.

“She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer,” the Rolling Stones frontman wrote. “She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

Sir Elton John called Turner a “total legend on record and on stage”.

He said: “We have lost one of the word’s most exciting and electric performers… She was untouchable.”

Welsh star Dame Shirley Bassey recalled how she “really gave it her everything and was a fantastic performer”.

Dubbed the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Turner had a voice like a hurricane and the stage presence to match.

Born in Tennessee and raised in the church, Turner basically elbowed her way into rock ‘n’ roll and rose to fame in the 1960s.

When Ike Turner refused to give her an audition, she waited for the intermission in his show, grabbed a drummer’s microphone and let rip.

She sang with the band for the rest of the night, and soon got equal billing with Ike – later marrying her co-star.

They were one of the most watchable, combustible bands on the soul circuit. Many of their hits were covers of other people’s material.

Proud Mary, Get Back, Whole Lotta Love: whatever the material, Turner could make it her own.

She later found her greatest success as a solo artist with hits including What’s Love Got To Do With It, Let’s Stay Together, Steamy Windows, Private Dancer and James Bond theme GoldenEye.

Those chart triumphs came after she divorced Ike in 1978. A number of Wednesday night’s tributes referred to her escape from her husband’s abuse.

The charity Women’s Aid was among those to quote one of Turner’s songs, saying: “She will always be simply the best.”

TV presenter Oprah Winfrey cited Turner’s “courage”, adding: “Her life became a clarion call for triumph.”

In an effusive message, singer Mariah Carey called Turner not only an “incredible performer” but also a “survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere”.