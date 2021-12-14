NEWS
Timothy Adegoke: Policemen, Amotekun foil attempt to kidnap deceased’s brother
Olugbade, the elder brother of Timothy Adegoke who died in mysterious circumstances in the Hilton Hotel and Resorts, Ile Ife, Osun State, has said he escaped being kidnapped on Saturday.
He noted that the incident happened around 9pm in Eruwa, Oyo State.
Olugbade, whose family is from Eruwa, has been vocal in the demand for justice for his late brother.
He said he had gone to buy some items from a store not far from his house when some men made an attempt to force him into their car.
According to him, the intervention of the police and men of the Amotekun Corps saved him from the assailants.
Olugbade said, “Three days ago, I went out to a store not far from our house to buy some things. It was around some minutes past 9pm.
“After buying the things, I came out of the store and was returning when I saw some men come out of a car that was parked close to the place. The car was parked there before I went to the store.
“The men just came towards me and said, ‘He is the one, go inside that car.’ They started pursuing me; they wanted to kidnap me.
“When I realised that, I started running, shouting and screaming and this attracted those nearby. The DPO, Eruwa division, tried and some policemen and Amotekun corps who were stationed at a nearby place came towards me.
“Immediately those men saw them, they ran back into their car and fled the area. In fact, the policemen and the Amotekun corps saved me from being kidnapped by those men.”
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, did not take his calls which rang out.
He had also yet to reply to messages sent to him on the incident as of press time.
Olugbade’s younger brother, Timothy, who was a master’s student at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, lodged in Hilton Hotel and disappeared after a day.
His corpse, which was dumped in a bush, was later exhumed for an autopsy.
Senators, Reps get N52m, N32m yearly office running allowance – Lawan
The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Monday, revealed the salaries and emoluments of members of the National Assembly to the public in Abuja.
Lawan also said the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), had surpassed his predecessors on assent to bills.
He stated this in a paper presented at the First Distinguished Parliamentarians’ Lecture Series organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies.
The President of the Senate said the monthly salary of a senator was N1.5m, while that of a member of the House of Representatives was N1.3m.
He said the N13m thrown into the public space a few years back as the monthly salary of a senator was actually their quarterly office running allowance.
Lawan said, “The total salary of a member of the Senate is about N1.5m, while that of a member of the House of Representatives is about N1.3m.
“The quarterly office allowance for legislators is what is erroneously conflicted with the monthly income to create confusion and mislead the Nigerians.
“The average office running cost for a senator is about N13m, while that of a member of the House of Representatives is N8m.”
When calculated by our correspondent, the N13m office running cost for a senator amounts to N52m per annum, while the N8m for a member of the House of Representatives amounts to N32m in a year.
Lawan’s lecture was titled, ‘The Legislature, Legislative Mandate and People – The Reality and the Public Perception’.
He said the N13m and the N8m quarterly office running cost for members of the Senate and House of Representatives respectively were the lowest of any presidential democracy in the world.
The allowances as enumerated by him cover costs of local/international travels, consulting of professional services, medical services, office stationeries/computers, consumables, books, newspapers, magazines, maintenance of motor vehicles and office equipment, among others.
Lawan added that Buhari had surpassed all his predecessors on signing bills into law with 84 already assented to by him.
He said the President’s record surpassed that of any of his predecessors.
Lawan stated, “President Umaru Musa Yar’ Adua (2007-2010) gave 38 bills presidential assent; Goodluck Jonathan (2010-2015) assented to 40 bills, while President Muhammadu Buhari assented to 84 bills within the last two and half years in office.
He added that the 9th National Assembly had within the last two and half years initiated a total of 2,500 bills, which were in different stages of legislative procedures.
“The 9th National Assembly is not a rubber-stamp parliament, but one geared towards ensuring that the required synergy exists between the legislature and the executive for good governance in Nigeria.”
Buhari, in his speech, which was read by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said a stronger executive-legislative partnership would deepen democracy in the country.
He noted that presidential democracy in Nigeria had experienced successful transitions from one administration to the other, adding that it had also witnessed a smooth handover from an incumbent to the opposition party.
Buhari, however, said the executive arm of government would continue to build on the existing good working relationship with the legislature to ensure that the interest of every Nigerian was advanced and public good delivered.
He stated, “Our democracy has similarly been confronted by several challenges, some novel, that required hitherto unanticipated solutions, while others, though familiar, required adaptation to meet prevailing circumstances.
“In other situations, the executive-legislative relationships have come into focus, especially as it concerns the exercise of powers enshrined in the Constitution and the practice of checks and balances.”
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, stated that “democracy thrives when competing views and opposing visions of the future can be freely espoused, assessed and critiqued in the marketplace of ideas so that only those positions that can withstand critical analysis become policy and law.”
According to him, the lecture series is in furtherance of the shared commitment of the 9th National Assembly and the NILDS to expand the civic space and enlarge the marketplace of ideas where citizens can engage constructively to find solutions that will shape the nation’s future.
Strike will be indefinite, won’t end until all agreements are fulfilled, says ASUU
The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Owerri Zone, has threatened a total showdown with the Federal Government over the non-implementation of the 2009 agreement.
The union said during a press conference at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, on Monday that it would embark on an indefinite strike as “the magnanimity of ASUU that resulted in various MOUs and MOAs arising from the 2009 agreement has been spurned by the Federal Government.”
Leaders of the union from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State University, Owerri, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam and Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, were in attendance .
Addressing journalists, the ASUU Zonal Coordinator, Mr Uzo Onyebinama, explained that some lecturers are being owed as much as 10 months’ salary.
“As we speak now, the Federal Government is in arrears of major components of the agreement, and that includes funding for the revitalization of public universities, earned academic allowances, and the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement.
“The consequences of the Federal Government’s refusal to implement the 2009 agreement is that the union has resolved to go on an indefinite strike any moment and once it begins, it will not stop until all agreements are fulfilled.”
DSS took my blood samples more than 21 times, Kanu cries out
Detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday dragged the Department of State Service, DSS, before the Federal High Court, Abuja, accusing it of grossly violating his fundamental human rights.
Kanu, in the suit he filed through one of his lawyers, Mr. Maxwell Opara, alleged that a doctor engaged by the security agency had extracted his blood over 21 times.
The IPOB leader bemoaned that despite an order of the court, he had neither been allowed to have a change of clothe nor practice his religion in detention.
Cited as Respondents in the suit markedly FHC/ABJ/CS/1585/21, are the Director General of the DSS, the DSS and the Attorney-General of the Federation.
The suit was supported by an affidavit of urgency deposed to by Kanu’s younger brother, Emmanuel.
Briefing newsmen shortly after he filed the suit, Opara said when he visited the DSS detention facility last Thursday, the IPOB leader complained to him that he suspected the doctor extracting his blood to be a quack.
He said Kanu alleged that his demand for the security agency to grant him access to his medical record was repeatedly refused.
The affidavit in support of the suit read in part: “The Applicant is a Nigerian citizen who is entitled to the enjoyment of the fundamental rights enshrined in chapter 4 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended and Article 5 and 8 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and enforcement) Act Cap A9 Vol. 1 LFN.
“The Respondents have deprived the Applicant access to facility and material to practice his faith and ultimately prevented the Applicant from praying and/or practicing his faith, and the aforesaid constitute a breach of the Applicant’s right to practice his religion.
“The Respondents prevented the Applicant from having access to a medical practitioner and legal practitioner of his choice.
“The Respondent subjected the Applicant to solitary confinement which is a form of mental and physical torture and as such, subjects the Applicant to inhuman and degrading treatment and in turn constitutes a violation of Section 34(1)(a) Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended and Article 5 of the African Charter on Human and People Rights (Ratification and enforcement) Act Cap A9 Vol. 1 LFN.
“The Applicant’s right not to be subjected to inhuman and degrading treatment and torture/humiliation is enshrined in Section 34(1)(a) Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended and Article 5 of the African Charter on Human and People Rights (Ratification and enforcement) Act Cap A9 Vol. 1 LFN.
“Order (ii) Rule (i) of the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules 209 empowers any person who alleges that any of the fundamental rights to which he is entitled to is being, has been, or is likely to be infringed upon to apply to the court for a redress.
“The Respondents have no justification to have subjected the Applicant to indignity, humiliation, mental torture and inhuman and degrading treatment.”
The suit is, among others, seeking “An order directing the Respondents to immediately allow the Applicant access to facility and material for the practice of his religion.”
“An order of this court directing the Respondents to immediately allow the Applicant to appoint an independent medical practitioner of his choice from a certified government hospital to review the Applicant’s medical files.
“An order directing the Respondents to allow the Applicant access to a medical practitioner of his choice and a legal practitioner of his choice.
“An order of this court directing the Respondents to immediately remove the Applicant from solitary confinement.
“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the Respondents, their authorized agents by whatever name so called, from further disturbing or interfering with the rights of the Applicant to dignity of human person and freedom thought, conscience and religion or in any way infringing on the constitutional rights of the Applicant as guaranteed by law or from making any attempt capable of violating the Applicant’s rights as guaranteed under the constitution.”
