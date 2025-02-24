Timothée Chalamet hit the SAG Awards 2025 red carpet wearing a Bob Dylan-approved black leather blazer suit and a bright green button-down. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

He’s having a “Brat” winter.

Timothée Chalamet hit the SAG Awards 2025 red carpet wearing a Bob Dylan-approved black leather blazer suit and a bright green button-down by Chrome Hearts.

The “A Complete Unknown” star, 29, accessorized with a diamond-encrusted bolo tie and black leather boots as he arrived solo without girlfriend Kylie Jenner. He even added chic black sunglasses at one point, too.

It remains to be seen if the reality star, 27, will join her beau inside the show as she has done for nearly every awards show since the Golden Globes earlier this year.

The “A Complete Unknown” star, 29, accessorized with a diamond-encrusted bolo tie and black leather boots David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

In some images, the A-lister rocked black square-shaped sunglasses. AFP via Getty Images

Chalamet and Jenner showed off their love in a glitzy way at the BAFTA Awards 2025 last week, twinning in all-black outfits and wearing matching diamond-covered Cartier jewelry that included wearing the same ring.

Most of his red carpet looks have been either overt of subtle tributes to Bob Dylan, whom he plays in the biopic. The custom black Bottega Veneta suit he wore to the BAFTAs earlier this month was inspired by Dylan’s 1987 look to Elizabeth Taylor’s 55th birthday, stylist Taylor McNeill revealed on Instagram.

And who could forget his total transformation in Dec. 2024 when the actor re-created a 2003 film festival look from the folk singer, even sporting a blond wig?

Chalamet posed on the red carpet without girlfriend Kylie Jenner. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The actor is set to present an award at the ceremony tonight. David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

While the star has yet to take home any of the bigger trophies this awards season, he is once again up for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role at the SAG Awards, facing off against Adrien Brody (“The Brutalist”), Colman Domingo (“Sing Sing”), Ralph Fiennes (“Conclave”) and Daniel Craig (“Queer”).

The musical film is also up for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture while co-stars Monica Barbaro and Edward Norton are both nominated for their respective roles.

Plus, Chalamet himself will be presenting an award tonight.