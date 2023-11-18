Tim Sherwood has blamed Erik ten Hag for Marcus Rashford’s poor performances and believes the Manchester United forward should not start for England at Euro 2024 next summer.

Rashford has scored just one goal in the Premier League this season and has struggled for form during United’s inconsistent start to the campaign.

The 26-year-old started in England’s 2-0 win over Malta on Friday evening but was forced off just after the hour mark following a collision with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

And Sherwood feels both Jack Grealish and Phil Foden should start ahead of Rashford for England’s Euro 2024 campaign next year.

Asked if he would put him in England’s starting side for Euro 2024 next summer, Sherwood said on Soccer Saturday: ‘No, not a chance.

‘And he can thank his manager for playing his way out of the England team, unfortunately.

‘I think if he was at Man City now he’s got all the attributes to be a world-class player and make the team.

‘I think there’s not going to be a turnaround between now and the end of the season, unfortunately. I think he can thank Ten Hag for that because it’s not been good enough.

‘For me, Jack Grealish has to be there, I’ve worked with Jack, I know what he’s like but for Phil Foden not to be in this starting line-up is criminal. Both of these players have to be in the team, we have to build teams around players with ability like this.’