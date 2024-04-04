Tiktok user sentenced to 3 years jail for defaming Eniola Badmus

A TiKTok user, Nwakaego Okoye has been sentenced to three years in prisonment for defaming a Nollywood, Eniola Badmus.

The sentence was handed over to Okoye by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State on Wednesday after she pleaded guilty to the charge brought against her.

She confessed to have defamed actress Eníola Badmus because a friend, Fortune Ibe, promised to pay her N200,000 to do so.

However, for being remorseful, Justice Oweibo gave her the option to pay the fine of N150,000 in lieu of jail time, saying that her action contravened Sections 24(1)(b)(2)(a)(c) and 27 of the Cybercrimes Act, 2015.

It was learnt that Nwakaego and one Chimabia who is now at large were jointly charged for the offence.