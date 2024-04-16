TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth dead at 36

Popular TikToker Kyle Marisa Roth has died at 36, her family announced on Monday.

“My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform,” her mother, Jacquie Cohen Roth, said via LinkedIn.

“Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now and we’ll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another please,” she continued.

In an Instagram post, Kyle’s sister, Lindsay Roth, revealed the celebrity gossip influencer died last week, telling her followers that she and the rest of their family “are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life.”

Her cause of death remains unknown.

“I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more – she had so many gifts,” Lindsay wrote.

I am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now. Any prayers thoughts blessings or intentions for this souls smooth transition are welcomed,” she continued, adding that she would keep anyone in the loop regarding any memorials as they’re planned.“If anyone wants to connect about Kyle, I’m here to talk and share memories,” she said.

“Uncut Gems” actress Julia Fox commented on Kyle’s passing, offering some kind words under her sister’s post.

“I know I never met Kyle in real life, but I really felt like I knew her,” said Fox, 34.

“I’m so devastated and have been crying ever since the news leaked on TikTok. I really hope she did it [sic] suffer and I hope she knew how much she touched our lives. She was a ray of sunshine and I will miss her deeply,” she added.