TikTok down, users unable to access videos

Video sharing platform, TikTok is currently experiencing a service outage, affecting tens of thousands of users worldwide.

The app is not refreshing and users are unable to scroll through videos.

The outage occurred on Friday at 1:00 pm ET (6:00pm Nigerian time)

More than 50,000 issue reports have been published in the US on DownDetector as of Friday 1:19pm ET.

The outage and is impacting the server connection, as some users are told they had to internet connection while others are unable to refresh their feed.

This outage marks the second crash the app has experienced in a week.

The previous crash hit on Tuesday and lasted for one hour.

TikTok users have taken to Twitter to complain about the glitch, though the tech firm is yet to address the issue.