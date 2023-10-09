She’s got her own mind.

Tia Mowry clapped back at a fan who said she shouldn’t publicly talk about her “complicated” dating life following her divorce from Cory Hardrict.

On Saturday, the “Sister, Sister” alum, 45, took to Twitter to explain why she won’t be reconciling with the “All American: Homecoming” star, 43, although she recently expressed how “exhausting” dating has been.

“Just because the dating life is complicated. Doesn’t mean I’m going to go back to something that no longer served me,” she tweeted.

“That’s like saying if I don’t book an audition our (sic) a part right away I’m going to give up on my dreams as an actor.”

Mowry added, “Please just stop. I ain’t that weak. Please move on because I have. Thank you NEXT.”

A fan told the “Sister, Sister” alum that she shouldn’t publicly address comments about her ex-husband.

In response, a fan told the “Game” alum that she had “a lot to say” at “6 am,” adding that she would “never address this publicly.”

The Twitter user also told Mowry that she would be too “focused” on her “life and my kids to comment on my ex husband/ their father.”

The actress, who is famously a twin sister to Tamera Mowry, responded, writing, “Boo boo I’m in Europe traveling the world. So it ain’t 6am. Also, you ain’t me either so I think it’s best to stop projecting your life onto mine. Focus on YOU not me. Next 🙏🏽.”

Hardrict and Tia made headlines after they announced they were divorcing last October after 14 years of marriage.

At the time, the “Family Reunion” star — who shares son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5, with Hardrict — wrote in an Instagram post that their decision to split was not easy and “not without sadness.”

“We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children,” she added. “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

A month after their split, the “Tia & Tamera” alum revealed that she knew her marriage was over when she started to focus on her own happiness.

“I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK — meaning our children, our friends, our family — but at the end of the day, it’s about self-love,” she said on the “Today” show at the time.

“When you start to really work on yourself, love yourself, know your value and know your worth, then all of a sudden, there’s this awakening.”

In April 2023, the former couple settled their divorce, reportedly agreeing to uphold their prenuptial agreement.

Tia and Hardrict — who denied cheating on his wife during their marriage — also share legal and physical custody of their two kids.