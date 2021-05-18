Thugs disrupt NLC rally in Kaduna

Some hoodlums wielding matchets and sticks have disrupted the ongoing Nigeria Leaders Congress (NLC) protest in Kaduna.

The hoodlums stormed the protest scene along Nepa Roundabouts to chase away the NLC protesters who gathered to protest the Kaduna state government’s decision to sack workers.

Policemen however dispersed the hoodlums with tear gas.

Security agents are still at the protest scene to maintain law and order.

It is not known who actually sent the thugs, but the NLC Chairman, Ayuba Wabba has pointed accusing fingers at the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Wabba said he informed the DSS after he received earlier information of the plan to disrupt the protest.

“Today is a very sad moment in the history of democracy in Nigeria. Early in the morning today, we got credible information that El-Rufai has hired one Alhaji Hassan and some thugs to come and attack us.

“While we are here, they came but thank God we have chased them away because we have the number. We are not thugs And We Are Not Using Thugs we are Nigerian workers,” Wabba told Channels Television.

The armed thugs were dispersed by security operatives with teargas.

Wabba is leading day two of the NLC protest despite being declared wanted by the Kaduna State government.



