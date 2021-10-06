NEWS
Thugs beat, strip female councillor in Rivers
Mrs Cynthia Nwala, the leader of Etche Local Government Legislative Assembly in Rivers State was beaten and nearly stripped during a fracas at the council secretariat on Monday.
Mrs Nwala’s car was also vandalized.
Nwala alleged that it was the Council Chairman, Obinna Anyanwu, who ordered his Chief Security Officer, CSO, Prince Chinedu Onyeche to beat and strip her.
Speaking to journalists via telephone on what led to the fracas, Nwala said after she and other councillors screened nominees for appointment as supervisory Councillors and special assistants, she decided to go home with the mace of the assembly due to some rumours that it may be hijacked by hired thugs to impeach her.
Nwala alleged that the Deputy Leader of the legislative Assembly, in cohort with some Councillors and the Chairman of Council had also wanted to remove her from office because she hails from Ikwerre ethnic nationality and not from Etche, though she is married to an Etche man.
She added that she also decided to go away with the mace because the Council Secretariat is under renovation as the Leader of the Legislative Assembly.
But Nwala said as she was leaving the Council Secretariat, the Council Chairman ordered his CSO to beat and strip her naked, while her car was badly damaged.
However, the Chairman of the Council denied the allegations of being the mastermind of the incident.
He claimed that his Officer intervened in the fracas between Nwala and her colleagues to calm a charged situation.
The LG Chairman said the Nwala was trying to take the mace to her house when her fellow councilors accosted her and this led to the fracas.
In press statement signed by Robinson Oluor, his Chief Press Secretary, the Etche council boss further reiterated that that he never directed his Chief Security Officer to harass, intimidate or assault any serving Councillor of the Etche Legislative Assembly.
“The Chief Security Officer to the Council Chairman is not a member of Etche Legislative Assembly and will never be part of the internal issues of the Etche Legislative Assembly.
“It is also important to clearly state that the Chief Security Officer to the Council Chairman never attacked or harassed the Leader of the House; as he is not one of the councillors and the Etche Local Government Council leadership has much respect for the Etche Legislative Assembly.
Anyanwu added that he has launched an investigation into the matter.
However,the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Rivers State Chapter has condemned the brutal attack unleashed on Nwala.
NAWOJ, in a statement signed by its chairperson, Mrs Susan Serekara- Nwikhana, described the attack as not only barbaric, but an unpardonable assault on womanhood.
The NAWOJ boss said the association would not condone any act capable of demeaning womenfolk in the society.
According to her, “looking at how the woman was assaulted, beaten to the point of being stripped naked is barbaric, condemnable and should not be treated with kids gloves.
“It is so painful to see a married man molesting and embarrassing another man’s wife in such a horrible manner and at the same time vandalising her car at the Etche Council Secretariat with thugs.
“We decided to issue this statement based on the information confirmed to NAWOJ by the victim, Rt. Hon. Mrs Cynthia Nwala that the Chief Security Adviser to the council chairman, Prince Chinedu Onyechi, acted based on the directives given to him by the Etche council boss, Hon. Obinna Anyanwu, shortly after the screening of the Special Advisers and Supervisory Councillors at the Etche Local Government Council, Okehi”, NAWOJ stated.
“We gathered the woman’s offense was just because she decided to go with the mace for security reasons as Councillors offices were dilapidated and presently under renovation.
Mrs Serekara-Nwikhana called on the civil society organisations, the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and the Rivers State Police Command to rise up to the occasion and ensure that the Etche Local Government Council Chairman, Hon. Obinna Anyanwu and his Chief Security Adviser, Prince Chinedu Onyechi, face the full wrath of the law.
“Justice must be served appropriately irrespective of who is involved so as to serve as a deterrent to men who derive pleasure in assaulting, molesting and embarrassing women in our society”, NAWOJ insisted.
breaking
Sanwo-Olu signs law to stop media parade of suspects
Lagos State Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, assented to the new Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) of the state, 2021.
With the new ACJL signed into law by the governor, media parade of suspects by law enforcement officers is now prohibited.
Other benefits of the act include conducting of criminal proceedings through audio and video conferencing platform; powers of Chief Magistrate to visit Police Stations; compensation to victims of crime; protective measures for victims and witnesses, as well as the Establishment of a Crime Data Register and the Criminal Justice Sector Reform Committee to monitor the implementation of the new law.
The ACJL was first passed in Lagos State in 2007 and amended in 2011, and 10 years later it was amended again.
The state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, said the new ACJL will further reinforce the commitment of governor Sanwo-Olu to the promotion of law and order, protection of rights of citizens, decongestion of our correctional facilities and ensure a crime-free society in Lagos State.
breaking
Buhari raises 2022 budget proposal to N16.45trn
President Muhammadu Buhari has sought the approval of the National Assembly to increase the 2022 appropriation bill from N13.98 trillion to N16.45 trillion in a revised 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF-FSP) amendment forwarded to the legislative arm.
This is just as indications emerged in the two chambers of the Assembly that the 2022 Appropriation Bill will be presented by the President Buhari to a joint session of the federal lawmakers on Thursday .
The president’s fresh request was contained in a three-page letter seeking an amendment to the 2022-2024 MTEF/FSP, which was recently approved by both chambers.
The federal lawmakers had last week, passed the MTEF-FSP retaining all the projections submitted to it by the President in July.
Both Senate and the House of Representatives referred the request letters to both chambers committee on finance to expedite action on the Amendment to meet up with Thursday possible presentation of budget by the President.
President Buhari in the letter said the revision was necessitated by the need to reflect the new fiscal terms in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, as well as other critical expenditures in the 2022 Budget.
According to him, the underlying drivers of the 2022 fiscal projections, such as oil price benchmark, oil production volume, exchange rate, GDP growth, and inflation rate reflect emergent realities and the macroeconomic outlook remained unchanged as in the previously approved 2022-2024 MTEF-FSP.
Arising from this, and other critical expenditure that should be accommodated in the 2022 appropriation bill, the President explained that changes in the projections in the framework included a N341.87 billion decrease in gross revenue projection from N8.870 trillion to N8.528 trillion.
He also said the federal government’s aggregate expenditure (including GOEs and Project-tied Loans) was projected to increase by N2.47 trillion, from N13.98 trillion to N16.45 trillion.
President Buhari further explained that there was aN100 billion additional provision for Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prepare for 2023 general elections in the country.
The letter, which was read at Tuesday plenary in the two chambers by Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who presided at Senate plenary and House Speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, read in part, “It is with pleasure that: forward the Revised 2022-2024 Medium Term Fiscal ‘Framework (MTEF) for the kind consideration and approval of the House of Representatives. The fiscal effects of PIA implementation are assumed to kick in by mid-year 2022.
“The revised 2022-24 Fiscal Framework is the premised on hybrid of January-June (based on current fiscal regime) and July-December (based on PIA fiscal regime), while 2023 and 2024 are now fully based on the PIA.
“The provision of N54 billion to NASENI which represents one per cent FGN Share of Federation Account. Additional provision of N510 billion in the Service Wide Votes to cater for National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (N300 billion), police Operations Fund (N50 billion), Hazard Allowance for Health workers (N50 billion), Public Service Wage Adjustments (additional N80 billion), and MDAs’ Electricity Bills Debt (additional N37 billion).
“Additional Capital provision of N1.70 trillion, attributed to projected increases in Capital Supplementation by N179.1 billion, GOEs Capital by N222.1 billion; TETFUND Expenditure by N290.7 billion; Multilateral/Bilateral Project-tied Loans by N517.5 billon, and MDAs’ Capital Expenditure by N390.5 billon (including N178.1 billion provision for population and housing census to be carried out in 2022.
“The Aggregate Deficit (inclusive of GOEs and Project-tied Loans) is projected to increase by N692.0 billion or to 3.42 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from 3.05 per cent of GDP. I herewith forward the Revised 2022-2024 MTEF. As the 2022 budget of the Federal Government will be prepared based on the parameters and fiscal assumptions of the approved Revised 2022-2024 MTEF. I seek the cooperation of the National Assembly for expeditious legislative action on the submission.”
At the Senate, the Deputy Senate President, after reading the President’s letter referred same to the Committee on Finance.
The Committee which is Chaired by Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola was mandated to report back tomorrow, Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
“You will have to report back to us latest tomorrow (Wednesday), to enable us use it as a predicate for the budget presentation on Thursday”, Omo-Agege said.
Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, immediately after the Deputy President of the Senate , Ovie Omo – Agege finished reading the request, informed the Senate that 2022 budget presentation would be made by President Buhari to joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday this week.
“In view of the planned 2022 budget presentation to joint session of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari this Thursday, I move for suspension of our relevant rules for expeditious consideration of the revised 2022 – 2024 MTEF/ FSP documents.
“In doing this, I move that lead debate on the request should be skipped and that it should be transmitted to our committee on Finance for the required scrutiny for just 24 hours , which makes the committee’s report to be submitted on Wednesday in plenary to pave way for the Thursday budget presentation by the President. I so move,” he added.
Accordingly, in line with parliamentary practices and procedures, the leader’s motion was seconded by the Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, and adopted by the Senate when put to voice votes.
At the House, Gbajabiamila after reading the letter thereafter referred it to the Finance Committee chaired by Hon. James Faleke.
He said the Committee should get to work on the amendment, adding that there was the possibility that Buhari would present the appropriation bill on Thursday.
His words: “Finance Committee should get down to work on the amendment, there’s a possibility that Buhari will present the budget on Thursday.”
Shortly after the letter was read in the House, a member, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai, raised a point of order saying the MTEF was a money bill, saying every money bill passes all stages including the first reading and second reading, at which point it must be subjected to debate before being sent to the committee.
Corroborating Ossai’s statement, the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu citing relevant House rules told Gbajabiamila to allow the lawmakers debate the amendment at the plenary, Wednesday.
Elumelu said, “Yes you had ruled on the point of order raised by Ossai on issue of the need to debate the general principles of the bill whether brought in for amendment or a fresh bill. If you go to paragraph four of the same point of order, it says during debates for money bills, member should be given five minutes each to make submissions.
“You just read a letter as to the effect that there has been changes to the earlier approved MTEF which has led to his bringing a letter asking to of course make some adjustments. “Confining such adjustments to the House Committee on Finance for them to deliberate and bring back in two days and announcing possibility of president presenting the proposed 2022 estimates on Thursday, if you look at the time frame it would seem we are hasty to look at those items that make it different from what we had approved.”
Ruling them out of order, Gbajabiamila said, “Both you and Hon Ossai had referred to Order 12 Rule 19 and you referred to paragraph 4. The said Order 12 Rule 19 is talking about the budget. The MTEF is not the budget. We are not discussing about the appropriation bill today. You are ruled out of order.”
NEWS
Miyetti Allah reveals Southern candidates they won’t vote for in 2023
The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has said herders will not support any southern candidate who is against open grazing during the 2023 presidential elections.
The group’s spokesperson, Saleh Alhassan, stated this on Tuesday in an interview.
The 17 Southern Governors had kicked against open grazing and signed laws banning such to effect, citing the security challenges allegedly posed by the activities of herders in their states.
Governors of Lagos, Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Abia, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Enugu, and just recently, Delta and Ogun states, have all signed the anti-open grazing bill into law.
The Miyetti Allah group, while reacting to the passage of the law in the southern states, described it as ‘satanic’ and ‘politically motivated,’ adding that it would sue the governors over the law.
Alhassan also alleged that the move by the southern governors was to negotiate the 2023 Presidency with their 19 northern colleagues who have kicked against power shift to the South.
Asked whether his group would back a northern candidate after the expiration of the eight-year regime of President Muhammadu Buhari, Alhassan said, “Our concern is not where the President comes from but certainly we know those that we cannot support; those that want to destroy our means of livelihood, we would campaign against them.
“We are not worried where the President comes from but we need a competent nationalistic person to take over from Buhari. We don’t need people with sectional sentiments; people that think they can make exclusive economic policies, people that think their zones should have more preference, they want to control the VAT, destroy our traditional livelihood.
“The governors can say anything but ultimately, the votes determine who becomes the President.
“If you say you are producing (Ondo State Governor and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Rotimi) Akeredolu as a southern candidate, we would never support him because he is championing the destruction of our rural economy. People like that, we would never support them. We won’t support someone hobnobbing with Biafrans.”
Latest News
- ‘Stop asking me why I’m still single’ Actress Dayo Amusa blows hot
- Sanwo-Olu signs law to stop media parade of suspects
- Buhari raises 2022 budget proposal to N16.45trn
- Pressure mounts on US to designate IPOB terrorist organisation
- Yakubu raises alarm over Anambra governorship election, says security never been this urgent
Trending
-
breaking1 day ago
How 2face Idibia attacked me for allegedly sleeping with his wife- Brymo
-
breaking1 day ago
EFCC arrests Ganduje’s wife
-
POLITICS1 day ago
‘Why I addressed Tinubu as Mr President during our London visit’ – Rep Suleja
-
NEWS2 days ago
‘Don’t join IPOB’s sit-at-home’, Arewa youths tell Middle Belt region
-
NEWS1 day ago
Google marks Teachers’ Day with unique doodle
-
NEWS1 day ago
Facebook, WhatsApp Restored For Users Globally After Six Hours’ Shut Down
-
breaking1 day ago
Attacks: INEC takes final decision on Anambra Guber election on Tuesday
-
breaking1 day ago
‘My purported resignation was fake news’ – Okonjo-Iweala