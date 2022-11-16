Thugs attack LP supporters, destroy billboards in Kogi

Hoodlums suspected to be party thugs Tuesday attacked members and supporters of Labour Party (LP) in Olamaboro LGA of Kogi State.

The thugs also destroyed the campaign billboards of the party’s House of Representatives candidate for Ankpa, Omala and Olamaboro Federal Constituency, Chief Peter Ojonugwa Ameh.

The incident happened in Ibana, Ikeje and other areas in the local government area of the state.

Ameh and his supporters were in the area to canvass for votes when they were attacked by the hoodlums.

“We wish to add that this ugly development is a new adverse chapter in the political history of Ogugu people, who have, from the first republic through the years, demonstrated a high degree of political sophistication, plurality and maturity,” Ameh said.

He, however, enjoined his supporters to remain calm and law-abiding, even as he urged security operatives to fish out the perpetrators.