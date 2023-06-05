Thugs attack, flog PDP members at Ogun tribunal premises

The Ogun State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta on Monday commenced hearing of the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, against Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Both the APC and the PDP mobilised their members to be at the tribunal for solidarity.

However, political thugs stormed the venue of the tribunal with canes, otherwise known as pankere, attacking perceived opponents while police officers watched, the men of the DSS were however able to restore calm to the area.

Although the road leading to the court was barricaded at both ends by the police, it did not prevent the hoodlums from attacking their targets.

As the political thugs roamed about with canes in their hands, the police made no attempt to arrest or stop them from causing chaos.

A policeman said, “there is nothing we can do, we can’t arrest them. Everything about Ogun is always different.”

A PDP member, who was attacked by the thugs, said he lost his phone, money and other valuables in his possession while being beaten.

As of the time of filing this report, members of the PDP have fled the court premises to avoid further attacks.