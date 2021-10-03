NEWS
Thugs allegedly loyal to Ogun governor’s aide shoot 5 people during cultural festival
Five people were reportedly shot by thugs allegedly loyal to Biyi Adeleye, the Special Adviser on Politics to Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.
The incident was said to have happened at the Afotamodi Festival Day celebration at Isara Remo, held on Sunday at AUD school field, in the Remo North Local Goverment Area of Ogun State.
It was learnt that when Adeleye arrived at the venue, some thugs allegedly with him started shooting into the air for no reason, leaving some guests with gunshot wounds.
According to a source in the community, the victims were taken to the hospital and were later discharged.
Solomon Osho, a member of the state House of Assembly is said to have contributed towards the medical bills of the victims.
Information made available to SaharaReporters from a source said. “The incident happened at the Afotamodi Festival Day celebration of Isara Remo, held at AUD school field. Five people were recorded to have been shot by thugs loyal to the special adviser to Ogun State Governor on Politics, Hon. Biyi Adeleye.
“The incident occurred not long after the programme of event kickstarted officially by the arrival of the Odemo of Isara, Oba Albert Adebose Mayungbe. Other dignitaries, such as the Honourable Member of the State Assembly representing Remo North, Barrister Solomon Osho, followed suit and arrived at the venue peacefully and responsibly. “When it got to the turn of Hon Biyi a few minutes after, his procession into the venue was rough to the extent that some thugs who accompanied him started shooting into the air for no reason. It was while doing this, some guests were hit by stray bullets.
“Unfortunately, all the five victims were part of the delegates from the Association of Isara Indigenes, from the United States of America, who had just arrived purposely for the celebration. They have only just agreed to come home and participate in the development and give back to their hometown, after much persuasion and lobbying from Isara Community Development Association.”
Defence Ministry discloses identity of official with AK-47 in viral video
The Ministry of Defence has given the identity of the man boarding a jeep with AK 47 in a viral video as the Rector of the Nigerian Army College of Environmental Science and Technology (NACEST) Makurdi and not the Minister of Defence, Major General Salihi Magashi (rtd).
In the viral video, it was claimed that the person entering the black-dressed in mufti with the AK-47 slung across his shoulder was the Defence Minister.
But the Special Assistant to the Minister on Media, Mohammad Abdulkadri in a statement, explained that the person in the video was the Rector of the Nigerian Army College of Environmental Science and Technology (NACEST) Makurdi, who by virtue of his Command position, is statutorily allowed in the Military to sign for weapons when travelling.
According to the statement: “Infact the Army green colour on the Innonson Jeep and the Unit sticker of NACEST on the official Vehicle are enough evidence to neutralise the spurious claim in the clip being referred to as the Official vehicle of the Minister of Defence who uses black Land cruiser jeep like his counterparts in other ministries.
“Again the Internet fraud star’s desperate attempt to demean the personality of the Defence Minister proved null and void and untenable with the fake picture of the Orderly that wears blue colour of the insignia band of NA Education Corp whereas the Orderly to General Magashi (Name withheld) is of the Corp of the Military Police who uses red berret and MP red hand band on his Camouflage.”
Chief Rotimi William’s son, Ladi, dies of COVID-19
Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Chief Ladi Rotimi-Williams is dead.
Ladi, first son of the late legal luminary, Fredrick Rotimi-Williams, died of coronavirus in the early hours of Sunday.
He was 74.
The legal luminary was fully (doubly) vaccinated with the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.
His son, Kunle, announced the death in a post on his Facebook page.
“My father passed away this morning from COVID despite being double vaccinated with Oxford AstraZeneca,” Kunle said.
Also confirming the death, his younger brother, Chief Kayode Rotimi-Williams, said: “I just lost my elder brother, Chief Ladi Rotimi-Williams (aged 74+) to Coronavirus. He passed on at 3am this morning.”
Ladi was called to the Nigerian bar about 48 years ago and became a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 1995.
Ladi and his father (late Fredrick Rotimi) were the first father and son to become Senior Advocates of Nigeria.
A former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Dr Chidi Odinkalu recalled his first meeting with the deceased.
“I recall the 1st time I met Ladi Rotimi-Williams: he was a #newly_minted #SAN, leading the late Hamed Kusamotu on behalf of Col. Halilu Akilu at the Ikeja High Court in the case that became known as Fawehinmi v. Akilu. It was 1987. He did #CourseCorrect. #RIP” Odinkalu said in a post on social media.
Gunmen kill two in Nnewi, attack DSS, NAUTH
Gunmen operating in four Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) on Sunday afternoon killed two persons during an attack in the industrial city of Nnewi.
They also set one of the vehicles belonging to the Department of State Service (DSS) ablaze.
The gunmen struck just as worshippers were rounding off service in their different churches.
A source said they moved to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) where they shot repeatedly while the staff ran for safety
They also stormed the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital NAUTH Nnewi where they opened fire and injured one person.
However, the gunmen were friendly with the newspapers free readers at the roundabout area of the town who, he said, actually hailed them.
But a man who, according to the source, who attempted to record the incident via video was shot dead at Eme Court junction area.
Another man was said to have been killed at Traffic junction area of the town.
The gunmen later drove round the town, passed through Nkwo Nnewi Triangle and moved towards Nnobi Road.
It was learnt that they had left the town before the Military armoured vehicle arrived.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed the incident but said the Command had not received the full details
He said: “At about 2pm, of 3rd Oct 2021, the command received a distress call of fire incident in Nnewi. The Police operatives are currently on ground and the area has since been cordoned off.”
