Thugs allegedly loyal to Ogun governor’s aide shoot 5 people during cultural festival

Five people were reportedly shot by thugs allegedly loyal to Biyi Adeleye, the Special Adviser on Politics to Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

The incident was said to have happened at the Afotamodi Festival Day celebration at Isara Remo, held on Sunday at AUD school field, in the Remo North Local Goverment Area of Ogun State.

It was learnt that when Adeleye arrived at the venue, some thugs allegedly with him started shooting into the air for no reason, leaving some guests with gunshot wounds.

According to a source in the community, the victims were taken to the hospital and were later discharged.

Solomon Osho, a member of the state House of Assembly is said to have contributed towards the medical bills of the victims.

Information made available to SaharaReporters from a source said. “The incident happened at the Afotamodi Festival Day celebration of Isara Remo, held at AUD school field. Five people were recorded to have been shot by thugs loyal to the special adviser to Ogun State Governor on Politics, Hon. Biyi Adeleye.

“The incident occurred not long after the programme of event kickstarted officially by the arrival of the Odemo of Isara, Oba Albert Adebose Mayungbe. Other dignitaries, such as the Honourable Member of the State Assembly representing Remo North, Barrister Solomon Osho, followed suit and arrived at the venue peacefully and responsibly. “When it got to the turn of Hon Biyi a few minutes after, his procession into the venue was rough to the extent that some thugs who accompanied him started shooting into the air for no reason. It was while doing this, some guests were hit by stray bullets.

“Unfortunately, all the five victims were part of the delegates from the Association of Isara Indigenes, from the United States of America, who had just arrived purposely for the celebration. They have only just agreed to come home and participate in the development and give back to their hometown, after much persuasion and lobbying from Isara Community Development Association.”