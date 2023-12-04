Monday, December 4, 2023
NEWS

Three soldiers arrested for stealing 374 ammunition rounds

Three soldiers arrested for stealing 374 ammunition rounds

 

Troops from Operation Desert Sanity arrested three soldiers in Maiduguri, Borno State, for allegedly stealing ammunition.

They were apprehended in a concealed operation along Njimtilo Road in Maiduguri.

According to a military source, two soldiers were on their way to Markudi, Benue state, while one was on his way to Abuja.

One of the soldiers was claimed to have hidden the ammo in a bag of rice.

The source said, “On December 2, troops conducted covert operations at motor parks and along Njimtilo Road at Njimtilo, three soldiers were arrested. One was en route to Makurdi with 250 rounds of 7.62 MM.

“Another en route to Makurdi was arrested with four fully loaded magazines and 110 rounds concealed in a mudu of rice.

“The last soldier was going to Abuja. He was arrested with 14 rounds of 7.62MM. The suspects are in custody for further investigation.”

 

