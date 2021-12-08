NEWS
Three fresh Omicron cases confirmed in Nigeria
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed three more cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant in Nigeria.
In a statement on Tuesday, the agency stated that the fresh Omicron cases were detected in persons with recent travel history to South Africa.
“The NCDC through the National Reference Laboratory (NRL) continues to coordinate genomic surveillance activities across the country to sequence all positive COVID-19 samples from international travellers arriving in Nigeria. This includes sequencing of positive samples from international travellers from October 2021 to date.
“The Delta variant remains the dominant variant and so far, we have not seen the replacement of this variant by the new Omicron variant as observed elsewhere. The Omicron variant is a source of global concern because of its increased risk of transmissibility and its potential to escape protective immune responses induced by natural infection and/or vaccination.
“Taken together, and if true, the Omicron variant can significantly change the current global COVID-19 epidemiology. There is currently no evidence of generalised or community transmission of this variant in Nigeria. However, the NCDC will continue coordinating and implementing genomic surveillance activities in country to keep Nigerians reliably informed about existing variants, the Omicron and indeed other variants that may arise based on national data and emerging global evidence,” NCDC Director General, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa said.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases of the Omicron variant detected in Nigeria to six.
The NCDC had announced the detection of three cases on December 1, 2021.
The fresh Omicron cases were confirmed at a time when Nigeria is protesting the travel ban by some countries, including UK and Canada.
NEWS
COVID-19: Lagos to demand jab cards at parties
The Lagos State government on Tuesday got tougher with the enforcement of is directives on compulsory COVID-19 vaccination.
The state government stated that all attendees of social events in the state must present their vaccination cards.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu released the new COVID-19 guidelines for social events and gatherings in the festive season.
Sanwo-Olu disclosed that all social events in the state must be duly registered to obtain an event safety clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission website.
The governor, who said this on Tuesday in a press statement by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said that every attendee of a social gathering must now present their evidence of vaccination.
He said, “Where possible events should be held in an outdoor space. Occupancy limit at any event must not exceed 60 per cent of maximum design capacity of the commission.
“Every attendee of a social gathering must present their vaccination cards or digital bar code page, showing at least first dose but preferably double dose full vaccination. In unvaccinated people, a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction within 72 hours will be an exemption.
Every attendee must be tested irrespective of vaccination status – Sanwo-Olu
“Everybody irrespective of vaccination status must be subject to Rapid Diagnostic test (antigen) to be conducted at the event venue within 24 hours prior to the event at the laboratories listed below. (Request for rapid tests at the venue requires an application through the LSSC).
“Under 18 years of age are unvaccinated and the above applies. Guests and service providers with high temperature (above 37.5) are to be politely turned back and referred to paramedics or the emergency response team on ground.”
Sanwo-Olu added that all-inbound passengers who refused to adhere to COVID-19 protocols would be prosecuted.
“While it is a stringent requirement that all inbound passengers perform a day two test within 48 hours of arrival into the country; and an additional day seven PCR test for all partially or unvaccinated inbound passengers, we cannot stress enough how important the strict adherence to these protocols are.
“These tests are mandatory to assist the state monitor the inflow of positive passengers, which we have identified as a veritable source of our waves and community spread.
“Based on this, we will commence the prosecution of those who refuse to submit themselves for these mandatory tests by blacklisting their passports for a period of one year. This would be carried out in partnership with the Presidential Steering Committee.
NEWS
Gov. Fintiri bans association of hunters in Adamawa
The Adamawa State Governor, Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has banned the operations of the Professional Hunters Association of Nigeria (PHN) across the 21 local government areas of the state, especially in Demsa, Numan, Lamurde, Guyuk and Shelleng.
This was contained in a press release signed by the Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Humwashi Wonosikou.
The governor explained that the decision was taken as a result of reported abuses of the rules of engagement and lack of regard to the traditional institution and security agencies.
Fintiri said: “The operations and activities of the association in the five local governments has become a source of concern and insecurity instead of the security it is fashioned to provide.”
He further explained that the activities of the PHN were capable of causing public disturbance and, henceforth, should desist from performing any function under the guise of providing security to the public.
“More worrisome is the fact that the association operates independent of any security organisation in the five local government areas, thereby giving room for suspicion of their motive and intentions, especially that they operate in uniforms of our security agencies and at odd hours,” he added.
While emphasising that security is everybody’s business, the governor, however, said: “No group or anybody will be allowed to take the law into their hands, manifest disrespect to security agencies and the traditional institution.”
Fintiri, therefore, directed security agencies to ensure that the proscribed association adhered to the decision because government would not fold its arms and watch criminals have their way.
He said: “I urge security agencies and the traditional institution to collaborate and ensure that peace is maintained across the state before, during and after the yuletide and New Year festivities.”
breaking
Court orders reinstatement of dismissed General
The National Industrial Court (NIC) in Abuja has ordered the Nigerian Army Council to immediately reinstate Brig.-Gen. Abubakar Hanafi Saad, who was compulsorily retired in 2016.
The military officer was among the 38 Army officers that were compulsorily retired on June 9, 2016, without any cogent reason.
The court ordered that Saad be paid all his salaries, allowances and emoluments from the day he was unlawfully, compulsorily retired till 2019 when he ought to have retired, having put in mandatory 35 years in the service of the Nigerian Army.
Delivering judgment in a suit filed by the aggrieved officer, NIC President, Justice Benedict Kanyip, held that the compulsory retirement via a letter issued to him in June 2016 violated the provisions of the Nigerian Armed Forces Act.
The judge held that contrary to the provisions of the Act, the letter of the purported compulsory retirement did not give any reason known to law or followed due process of the law.
The judge voided the letter, set it aside and ordered that Saad be reinstated as a Brigadier-General with immediate effect.
Saad had, on September 7, 2016, sued the Army and four others to challenge the validity of his compulsory retirement without following legal procedures.
In the suit instituted by his counsel, Mohammed Adelodun, the plaintiff had prayed the court to order his reinstatement, payment of his salaries, allowances and emoluments and to also direct the defendants to promote him to the next rank of Major-General.
Apart from the Nigerian Army, other defendants in the suit are: the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), COAS, Minister of Defence, and the Nigerian Army Council.
