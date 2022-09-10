Three female students of Ojukwu varsity discovered dead in hostel

Three students of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam campus, have been reported dead.

It was gathered from sources on the campus that the students were found dead in their hostel.

The students were identified to be 200-level students of the institution from various departments.

The source identified them as; Obidiaso Chidera, a 200-level Political Science student, Mercy, a 200-level Pharmacy student, and Emmanuella, a 200-level Business Administration student.

It is not clear the cause of death of the students, as some people within the campus have attributed it to murder, as they were locked in their room from outside.

The sources said: “The students were locked up in the apartment. When we got access to the apartment, we found them lifeless with two of them on their beds in the room, while the third lifeless body was found in the kitchen.”

Meanwhile, the management of the institution has confirmed the incident, saying that the death of the students came as a shock to it.

The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Dr Harrison Madubueze in a press statement said: “The university management received with rude shock the news of the death of three of our students. At the moment, the date, time and manner of their death are still uncertain.

“However, the security operatives are investigating the matter and at the appropriate time, they will make the findings public.”

Madubueze stated that the university was not in any way aware that any of her students in the second-year class and above were still within the University environment.

He said: “This is because the institution closed on Wednesday 24th August 2022 after the second-semester examination and will resume on October 1st, 2022.”