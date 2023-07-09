Sunday, July 9, 2023
Three dead, four in critical condition after Abuja fatal road accident

At least three persons have been confirmed dead following a fatal motor accident that occurred on Saturday near the Tipper Garage, Dutse Baupma area of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh who confirmed the development on Saturday night, said four other persons who were critically injured are currently receiving treatment at the Kubwa General Hospital.

The PPRO explained that the deceased were confirmed dead in the Kubwa General Hospital after traffic personnel of the command stormed the accident scene and evacuated all victims to the facility.

She identified the deceased as Hosea Stehen, a 34-year-old male from EFAB Metropolis Estate, Karasana, Abuja; Muhammad Lawal, a 32-year-old male from Jere, Kaduna State; and Bashir Shaibu, a 25-year-old male, also from Jere, Kaduna State.

The accident involved a Black Toyota Camry with registration number YAB 355 AH, a Toyota Pilot, a Truck, and a Tricycle with registration number KUJ 571 VE.

It was also gathered that a Toyota Jeep with registration number BWR 468 CD, reportedly belonging to an officer of the Department of State Services was taken from the scene by DSS Personnel from Ushafa, Abuja.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as David C.Y Audu, a male resident of Ushafa

