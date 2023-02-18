Thousands sign petition to stop MC Oluomo from handling logistics for 2023 Elections

More than three thousand people in Nigeria have so far signed a petition asking the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to use Musiliu Akinsanya alias Mc Oluomo, the head of the Lagos State Park and Garage Management Committee (LSPGMC), to distribute electoral materials for the February 25 and March 11 general elections.

The petition, which was launched about a week ago, concedes that MC Oluomo is a known ally of one of the presidential candidates in the election, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The petition states: As a concerned citizen we don’t trust Mc Oluomo in handling the logistics of election material in Lagos state, MC Oluomo is a known ally of bola Ahmed tinubu and the APC Nigeria we reject this ploy.

INEC has denied clearly associating the commission with park and garage management in Lagos State.

The commission said its contract for logistics delivery for the forthcoming general elections in Lagos State is with individual drivers and not with MC Oluomo.

At present, the activities of the NURTW have been suspended in Lagos State by the Lagos State government—a situation that gave birth to the Mc Oluomo-led LSPGMC

View petition here

