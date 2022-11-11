Thousands flock to Mastodon after Musk’s Twitter takeover

Over the past week, hundreds of thousands of users have joined Mastodon since Elon Musk took over Twitter, making it one of the hottest apps in the world presently.

Musk’s reign has so far been characterized by mass layoffs and a series of changes to content moderation and the verification process.

Reports have also emerged of Musk considering putting all of Twitter behind a paywall.

The result was a mass migration that, if it lasts, could weaken the power of Twitter.

Mastodon itself is a decentralized, open-source network, that, according to its website, comes without an algorithm or ads and doesn’t sell user data.

On its website, it describes itself as “radically different social media, back in the hands of the people.”

User reports, however, show the network isn’t without problems.

User experience

The user experience isn’t entirely smooth either. Twoots complaining about pictures, videos and messages not loading or being delayed have increased — an issue Mastodon developers attributed to the surge in activity on the platform. The app’s login button still sends me back to the sign-up server page. When I was able to log in, Mastodon opened in my phone’s browser rather than in-app. On my desktop, the website often refuses to accept my username and password — even when they’re correct.